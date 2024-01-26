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Program Information
Upstart Radio Edit
Music
 Upstart Radio International  Contact Contributor
June 19, 2026, midnight
Upstart Radio is theater of the mind.
The Love Boat Theme by Charles Fox, played by the WDR Funkhausorchester under the direction of Rumon Gamba. Recorded live on 26.01.2024 at the WDR Funkhaus Wallrafplatz.

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00:02:46 1 June 19, 2026
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