Summary: Ya don't get no summertime blues listening to Backbeat, just simple music designed to make you feel good. Roy Brown, the master of good rockin' starts us off, then you'll hear an obscure Louisiana bluesman, Country Jim Bledsoe, who was doing Swamp Blues before it was a thing, then the fun continues with Django Reinhardt, Sam Cooke, The Stoneman Family, Blue Moon Marquee and a lot more.