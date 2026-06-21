The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Action/Event
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
June 21, 2026, midnight
Ya don't get no summertime blues listening to Backbeat, just simple music designed to make you feel good. Roy Brown, the master of good rockin' starts us off, then you'll hear an obscure Louisiana bluesman, Country Jim Bledsoe, who was doing Swamp Blues before it was a thing, then the fun continues with Django Reinhardt, Sam Cooke, The Stoneman Family, Blue Moon Marquee and a lot more.
Artist - Title - Year
Roy Brown - Roy Brown Boogie - 1948
The Brown's Ferry Four - Can't You Hear Him Calling - 1952
Country Jim Bledsoe - Dial 110 Blues - 1952
Django Reinhardt - La Mer - 1949
Sam Cooke With The Soul Stirrers - Nearer To Thee - 1955
Downchild Blues Band - Tryin' To Keep Her 88's Straight - 1980
Doye O'Dell - Lookin' Poor, But Feelin' Rich - 1948
The Stoneman Family - Girl From Galak - 1962
Dr. Humphrey Bate & His Possum Hunters - Ham Beats All Meat - 1928
Blue Moon Marquee - Saint James Infirmary - 2024
Mose Vinson - 44 Blues - 1953
Cliff Bruner - Corrine Corrina - 1937
The Dixieaires - Down By The Riverside - 1951
Duke Lieberstein - Shona Phantsi - 1955
Melo Gents - Baby Be Mine - 1957
Lucky Millinder, Annisteen Allen - Let It Roll - 1947
The Famous Davis Sisters - Farewell - 1957
Pete Fountain - A Closer Walk - 1960

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 21, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 