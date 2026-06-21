Ya don't get no summertime blues listening to Backbeat, just simple music designed to make you feel good. Roy Brown, the master of good rockin' starts us off, then you'll hear an obscure Louisiana bluesman, Country Jim Bledsoe, who was doing Swamp Blues before it was a thing, then the fun continues with Django Reinhardt, Sam Cooke, The Stoneman Family, Blue Moon Marquee and a lot more.
Artist - Title - Year Roy Brown - Roy Brown Boogie - 1948 The Brown's Ferry Four - Can't You Hear Him Calling - 1952 Country Jim Bledsoe - Dial 110 Blues - 1952 Django Reinhardt - La Mer - 1949 Sam Cooke With The Soul Stirrers - Nearer To Thee - 1955 Downchild Blues Band - Tryin' To Keep Her 88's Straight - 1980 Doye O'Dell - Lookin' Poor, But Feelin' Rich - 1948 The Stoneman Family - Girl From Galak - 1962 Dr. Humphrey Bate & His Possum Hunters - Ham Beats All Meat - 1928 Blue Moon Marquee - Saint James Infirmary - 2024 Mose Vinson - 44 Blues - 1953 Cliff Bruner - Corrine Corrina - 1937 The Dixieaires - Down By The Riverside - 1951 Duke Lieberstein - Shona Phantsi - 1955 Melo Gents - Baby Be Mine - 1957 Lucky Millinder, Annisteen Allen - Let It Roll - 1947 The Famous Davis Sisters - Farewell - 1957 Pete Fountain - A Closer Walk - 1960