Wait 'til you hear what's in store for you on Backbeat this week, like one of the longest-running groups in country music history, and Lou Mac, a Chicago blues singer who made a few critically acclaimed records in 1955 but didn't get a hit so she quit and went on to lead a normal life. We've also got an obscure gospel group with a poorly recorded song that is still irresistibly catchy, and another song from One String Sam that is simply out of this world. Mix in some Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and a very early Everly Brothers record and you've got an hour of music that can't be beat.
Artist - Title - Year The Clovers - Rock And Roll Tango - 1958 Lou Mac - Baby - 1955 Sons of the Pioneers - Roving Cowboy - 1936 Tommy Landier and his Orchestra (Sidney Bechet) - Really The Blues - 1938 The Gospel Stars - Don't Worry About Me - 1949 Sonny Landreth - Ay Ai Ai - 1985 Maxwell Davis - Blue Shuffle - 1952 The Everly Brothers - If Her Love Isn't True - 1955 Willie Nix & His Band - Just Can't Stay - 1953 One String Sam - Need A Hundred Dollars - 1955 Spiritual Five - Everyday Will Be The Same - 1956 Spade Cooley - All Aboard For Oklahoma - 1947 Buddy Johnson - Baby Don't You Cry - 1942 Joe Turner - Story To Tell - 1950 Jack Scott - Strange Desire - 1961 The Sequins - Why Can't You Treat Me Right - 1956 Willie Nelson - Funny How Time Slips Away - 1973 Johnny Cash - Straight A's In Love - 1959 The Sensational Nightingales - Don't Let His Name Go Down - 1964 Jack Fina - Ballin' The Jack - 1960