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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
June 28, 2026, midnight
Wait 'til you hear what's in store for you on Backbeat this week, like one of the longest-running groups in country music history, and Lou Mac, a Chicago blues singer who made a few critically acclaimed records in 1955 but didn't get a hit so she quit and went on to lead a normal life. We've also got an obscure gospel group with a poorly recorded song that is still irresistibly catchy, and another song from One String Sam that is simply out of this world. Mix in some Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and a very early Everly Brothers record and you've got an hour of music that can't be beat.
Artist - Title - Year
The Clovers - Rock And Roll Tango - 1958
Lou Mac - Baby - 1955
Sons of the Pioneers - Roving Cowboy - 1936
Tommy Landier and his Orchestra (Sidney Bechet) - Really The Blues - 1938
The Gospel Stars - Don't Worry About Me - 1949
Sonny Landreth - Ay Ai Ai - 1985
Maxwell Davis - Blue Shuffle - 1952
The Everly Brothers - If Her Love Isn't True - 1955
Willie Nix & His Band - Just Can't Stay - 1953
One String Sam - Need A Hundred Dollars - 1955
Spiritual Five - Everyday Will Be The Same - 1956
Spade Cooley - All Aboard For Oklahoma - 1947
Buddy Johnson - Baby Don't You Cry - 1942
Joe Turner - Story To Tell - 1950
Jack Scott - Strange Desire - 1961
The Sequins - Why Can't You Treat Me Right - 1956
Willie Nelson - Funny How Time Slips Away - 1973
Johnny Cash - Straight A's In Love - 1959
The Sensational Nightingales - Don't Let His Name Go Down - 1964
Jack Fina - Ballin' The Jack - 1960

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 28, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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