Episode 298 June 28, 2026 vintage music favourites and some you probably won't hear anywhere else

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 28, 2026, midnight

Summary: Wait 'til you hear what's in store for you on Backbeat this week, like one of the longest-running groups in country music history, and Lou Mac, a Chicago blues singer who made a few critically acclaimed records in 1955 but didn't get a hit so she quit and went on to lead a normal life. We've also got an obscure gospel group with a poorly recorded song that is still irresistibly catchy, and another song from One String Sam that is simply out of this world. Mix in some Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and a very early Everly Brothers record and you've got an hour of music that can't be beat.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title - Year

The Clovers - Rock And Roll Tango - 1958

Lou Mac - Baby - 1955

Sons of the Pioneers - Roving Cowboy - 1936

Tommy Landier and his Orchestra (Sidney Bechet) - Really The Blues - 1938

The Gospel Stars - Don't Worry About Me - 1949

Sonny Landreth - Ay Ai Ai - 1985

Maxwell Davis - Blue Shuffle - 1952

The Everly Brothers - If Her Love Isn't True - 1955

Willie Nix & His Band - Just Can't Stay - 1953

One String Sam - Need A Hundred Dollars - 1955

Spiritual Five - Everyday Will Be The Same - 1956

Spade Cooley - All Aboard For Oklahoma - 1947

Buddy Johnson - Baby Don't You Cry - 1942

Joe Turner - Story To Tell - 1950

Jack Scott - Strange Desire - 1961

The Sequins - Why Can't You Treat Me Right - 1956

Willie Nelson - Funny How Time Slips Away - 1973

Johnny Cash - Straight A's In Love - 1959

The Sensational Nightingales - Don't Let His Name Go Down - 1964

Jack Fina - Ballin' The Jack - 1960





