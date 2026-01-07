Summary: Gillen Tener Martin is a journalist and the Features Editor at the Washington Monthly, which recently published her article entitled "Gavin Newsom’s Tragic Mistake on Homelessness" We speak with Gillen via Zoom for the first half of the show.

Bobby Nichols is Tempe, Arizona's first Democratic Socialist City Councilmember and one of a slate of candidates endorsed by Bernie Sanders. Bobby is the former Phoenix Democratic Socialist of America's chapter chair and current member. He is the founder of Arizona Works Together, a pro-union political action committee operating at the state level. Additionally, Bobby Nichols works for the Office of the Arizona Attorney General as a state attorney representing Arizona's Departments of Child Safety and Economic Security in Superior and Administrative Court cases involving the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of minor children and vulnerable adults. We speak with Bobby Nichols for the second half of the show.

