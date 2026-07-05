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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
July 5, 2026, midnight
Lots to listen to on Backbeat this week, Billy Edd Wheeler blisters through a song he wrote for Johnny Cash, Dinah Washington salutes Bessie Smith, we get a hillbilly version of In The Mood, and Homer and Jethro give us out-of-date humour with some hot pickin'. You'll also hear traditional Finnish vocalizing, a couple of iconic dance numbers and a lot more.
Artist - Title - Year
Varetta Dillard - Mercy Mr Percy - 1953
Billy Edd Wheeler - Blistered - 1963
Dinah Washington - Send Me To The 'Lectric Chair - 1957
Ole Rasmussen & His Nebraska Cornhuskers - In the Mood - 1949
Pat Johnson - Stumps - 2018
Don Gibson - Sweet Dreams - 1960
The Norfolk Four - Anybody Love King Jesus - 1953
Le Quintette Du Hot Club De France - Them There Eyes - 1938
The Ink Spots - Stompin' At The Savoy - 1936
Varttina - Pihi Neito - 1992
Bobby Darin - Lovin' You - 1967
Homer & Jethro - (Don't Telephone, Don't Telegraph) Tell a Woman -
Paul Williams - The Huckle-Buck - 1949
Julie London - Sway - 1962
The Cats And The Fiddle - I Miss You So - 1930
Chuck Berry - Havana Moon - 1956
The Five Blind Boys Of Alabama - I'll Fly Away - 1953
Dee Dee Warwick - Foolish Fool - 1969
Carl Perkins - Glad All Over - 1958
Muggsy Spanier - American Patrol -

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 5, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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