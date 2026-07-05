Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Varetta Dillard - Mercy Mr Percy - 1953

Billy Edd Wheeler - Blistered - 1963

Dinah Washington - Send Me To The 'Lectric Chair - 1957

Ole Rasmussen & His Nebraska Cornhuskers - In the Mood - 1949

Pat Johnson - Stumps - 2018

Don Gibson - Sweet Dreams - 1960

The Norfolk Four - Anybody Love King Jesus - 1953

Le Quintette Du Hot Club De France - Them There Eyes - 1938

The Ink Spots - Stompin' At The Savoy - 1936

Varttina - Pihi Neito - 1992

Bobby Darin - Lovin' You - 1967

Homer & Jethro - (Don't Telephone, Don't Telegraph) Tell a Woman -

Paul Williams - The Huckle-Buck - 1949

Julie London - Sway - 1962

The Cats And The Fiddle - I Miss You So - 1930

Chuck Berry - Havana Moon - 1956

The Five Blind Boys Of Alabama - I'll Fly Away - 1953

Dee Dee Warwick - Foolish Fool - 1969

Carl Perkins - Glad All Over - 1958

Muggsy Spanier - American Patrol -

