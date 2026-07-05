Lots to listen to on Backbeat this week, Billy Edd Wheeler blisters through a song he wrote for Johnny Cash, Dinah Washington salutes Bessie Smith, we get a hillbilly version of In The Mood, and Homer and Jethro give us out-of-date humour with some hot pickin'. You'll also hear traditional Finnish vocalizing, a couple of iconic dance numbers and a lot more.
Artist - Title - Year Varetta Dillard - Mercy Mr Percy - 1953 Billy Edd Wheeler - Blistered - 1963 Dinah Washington - Send Me To The 'Lectric Chair - 1957 Ole Rasmussen & His Nebraska Cornhuskers - In the Mood - 1949 Pat Johnson - Stumps - 2018 Don Gibson - Sweet Dreams - 1960 The Norfolk Four - Anybody Love King Jesus - 1953 Le Quintette Du Hot Club De France - Them There Eyes - 1938 The Ink Spots - Stompin' At The Savoy - 1936 Varttina - Pihi Neito - 1992 Bobby Darin - Lovin' You - 1967 Homer & Jethro - (Don't Telephone, Don't Telegraph) Tell a Woman - Paul Williams - The Huckle-Buck - 1949 Julie London - Sway - 1962 The Cats And The Fiddle - I Miss You So - 1930 Chuck Berry - Havana Moon - 1956 The Five Blind Boys Of Alabama - I'll Fly Away - 1953 Dee Dee Warwick - Foolish Fool - 1969 Carl Perkins - Glad All Over - 1958 Muggsy Spanier - American Patrol -