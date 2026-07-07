Summary: Seth Stern is the chief of advocacy at Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF). Seth’s articles about press freedom have been published by outlets like The Guardian, The Intercept, Rolling Stone, and Columbia Journalism Review. Seth and FPF’s advocacy teamwork in collaboration with independent bloggers, incarcerated journalists, major national news outlets and civil liberties organizations to promote laws and policies that allow public-interest journalism to thrive. Before joining FPF, Seth practiced media and First Amendment law for 13 years. He has an article in The Intercept now entitled "30-Year Sentence for Transporting Zines Is a Five-Alarm Fire for Free Speech."

In the first half of the show, we discuss the incident that led to Daniel ‘Dez’ Sanchez’s 30-year prison sentence and the implications of this precedent.

In the second half of the show, we discuss how this case can have a ripple effect on free speech and journalism and press protections in this country moving forward.

