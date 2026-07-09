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Program Information
Sex Drugs & Antisemitism
Series:
Upstart Radio's Mindwalk 2.0
Subtitle:
Program Type: Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Contributor:
Upstart Radio International Contact Contributor
Date Published: July 9, 2026, midnight
Summary: Mindwalk is theater of the mind. Take a stroll.
Credits: Ren & Chris Webby, @JDLyonSky, Cpt. Josephine Guilbeau, Inside with Sam, The Joey Goode Show, Author Unknown, Julian Assange, Lotuseaters dot com, Pink Floyd, Steve Grant & Atom Warlock, hat tip to Anonyan, The JUICE MEDIA, Renato Carosone, Explosive Media
Notes:
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:30
Language: 1
Date Recorded: July 9, 2026
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
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Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:29:30
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo 5