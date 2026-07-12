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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
July 12, 2026, midnight
This week it's hot blues from Robert Nighthawk, sweet country from The Miller Sisters, jumping jazz from Joe Venuti, sizzling soul from Irma Thomas and intense gospel from The Soul Stirrers along with new tracks from two artists who settled in Nova Scotia, Joe H Henry and Dee Hernandez.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year
Ivory Joe Hunter And His Band - Are You Hep - 1948
Jack McVea & His All Stars - Frisco Blues - 1945
The Maddox Brothers & Rose - No Help Wanted - 1953
Joe H Henry - Bad Dude - 2025
Five Gospel Stirrers - Don't Wonder About Him - 1948
The Miller Sisters - I Know I Can't Forget You (But I'll Try) - 1955
The Milo Twins - Baby Buggy Boogie - 1948
Joe Venuti's Blue Four - Beatin' The Dog - 1927
Dee Hernandez - Used - 2026
Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - (I'll Be Glad When You're Dead) You Rascal You - 1950
Irma Thomas - Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) - 1964
Chris Kenner - That's My Girl - 1962
Dana Gillespie - Lovin' Machine - 1984
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs - Take Me In A Lifeboat - 1951
Robert Lee McCoy - Prowling Night Hawk - 1937
The Checkers (Instrumental Group) - Stormin' - 1961
The Whiteley Brothers - Reap What You Sow - 1996
The Drifters - Fools Fall In Love - 1957
Freddie Slack - Strange Cargo -

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 12, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
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