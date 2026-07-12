This week it's hot blues from Robert Nighthawk, sweet country from The Miller Sisters, jumping jazz from Joe Venuti, sizzling soul from Irma Thomas and intense gospel from The Soul Stirrers along with new tracks from two artists who settled in Nova Scotia, Joe H Henry and Dee Hernandez. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Ivory Joe Hunter And His Band - Are You Hep - 1948 Jack McVea & His All Stars - Frisco Blues - 1945 The Maddox Brothers & Rose - No Help Wanted - 1953 Joe H Henry - Bad Dude - 2025 Five Gospel Stirrers - Don't Wonder About Him - 1948 The Miller Sisters - I Know I Can't Forget You (But I'll Try) - 1955 The Milo Twins - Baby Buggy Boogie - 1948 Joe Venuti's Blue Four - Beatin' The Dog - 1927 Dee Hernandez - Used - 2026 Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - (I'll Be Glad When You're Dead) You Rascal You - 1950 Irma Thomas - Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) - 1964 Chris Kenner - That's My Girl - 1962 Dana Gillespie - Lovin' Machine - 1984 Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs - Take Me In A Lifeboat - 1951 Robert Lee McCoy - Prowling Night Hawk - 1937 The Checkers (Instrumental Group) - Stormin' - 1961 The Whiteley Brothers - Reap What You Sow - 1996 The Drifters - Fools Fall In Love - 1957 Freddie Slack - Strange Cargo -