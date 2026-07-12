Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Ivory Joe Hunter And His Band - Are You Hep - 1948

Jack McVea & His All Stars - Frisco Blues - 1945

The Maddox Brothers & Rose - No Help Wanted - 1953

Joe H Henry - Bad Dude - 2025

Five Gospel Stirrers - Don't Wonder About Him - 1948

The Miller Sisters - I Know I Can't Forget You (But I'll Try) - 1955

The Milo Twins - Baby Buggy Boogie - 1948

Joe Venuti's Blue Four - Beatin' The Dog - 1927

Dee Hernandez - Used - 2026

Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - (I'll Be Glad When You're Dead) You Rascal You - 1950

Irma Thomas - Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) - 1964

Chris Kenner - That's My Girl - 1962

Dana Gillespie - Lovin' Machine - 1984

Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs - Take Me In A Lifeboat - 1951

Robert Lee McCoy - Prowling Night Hawk - 1937

The Checkers (Instrumental Group) - Stormin' - 1961

The Whiteley Brothers - Reap What You Sow - 1996

The Drifters - Fools Fall In Love - 1957

Freddie Slack - Strange Cargo -

