I found another pile of old records for Backbeat this week, plus a trove of newer stuff that fits right in with the vintage sound. Jake Vaadeland & the Sturgeon River Boys have a new album that delves deep into Carter Family era of country music while Weepin' Dave and the Diamond Boys get into 1970s Bakersfield sound for their new song. Along with that we've got classics from Meade Lux Lewis, Mac Wiseman, John Lee Hooker and many more from artists you may not have heard of. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year The Bebop Cowboys - Crazy 'Cause I Love You - 2003 Mac Wiseman - Four Walls Around Me - 1955 Werly Fairburn - All The Time - 1956 Aaron Neville - Reality - 1967 John Lee Hooker - Shake It Baby - 1963 James Gallagher - Ford and Shaker - 1959 Jeff Durham & His Rhythm Playboys - Tennessee Boogie - 1949 Augie Goupil - Mokihana - 1939 Jake Vaadeland and The Sturgeon River Boys - The Sweet By and By - 2026 The Golden Gate Quartet - Atom And Evil - 1946 Red Foley - Fireball Mail - 1954 Meade "Lux" Lewis - Honky Tonk Train Blues - 1937 Mabel Robinson - Me and My Chauffeur - 1942 Mabel Scott - Give Me A Man - 1949 Weepin' Dave and the Diamond Boys - Take It To The Line - 2026 Matt Lucas - Put Me Down - 1963 Margaret Lewis - Shake A Leg - 1959 Chuck Willis - Just One Kiss - 1959 Ray Smith - Rebound - 1960 Earl Bostic - No Name Blues - 1949