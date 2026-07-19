Summary: I found another pile of old records for Backbeat this week, plus a trove of newer stuff that fits right in with the vintage sound. Jake Vaadeland & the Sturgeon River Boys have a new album that delves deep into Carter Family era of country music while Weepin' Dave and the Diamond Boys get into 1970s Bakersfield sound for their new song. Along with that we've got classics from Meade Lux Lewis, Mac Wiseman, John Lee Hooker and many more from artists you may not have heard of.

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