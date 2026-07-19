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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
July 19, 2026, midnight
I found another pile of old records for Backbeat this week, plus a trove of newer stuff that fits right in with the vintage sound. Jake Vaadeland & the Sturgeon River Boys have a new album that delves deep into Carter Family era of country music while Weepin' Dave and the Diamond Boys get into 1970s Bakersfield sound for their new song. Along with that we've got classics from Meade Lux Lewis, Mac Wiseman, John Lee Hooker and many more from artists you may not have heard of.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year
The Bebop Cowboys - Crazy 'Cause I Love You - 2003
Mac Wiseman - Four Walls Around Me - 1955
Werly Fairburn - All The Time - 1956
Aaron Neville - Reality - 1967
John Lee Hooker - Shake It Baby - 1963
James Gallagher - Ford and Shaker - 1959
Jeff Durham & His Rhythm Playboys - Tennessee Boogie - 1949
Augie Goupil - Mokihana - 1939
Jake Vaadeland and The Sturgeon River Boys - The Sweet By and By - 2026
The Golden Gate Quartet - Atom And Evil - 1946
Red Foley - Fireball Mail - 1954
Meade "Lux" Lewis - Honky Tonk Train Blues - 1937
Mabel Robinson - Me and My Chauffeur - 1942
Mabel Scott - Give Me A Man - 1949
Weepin' Dave and the Diamond Boys - Take It To The Line - 2026
Matt Lucas - Put Me Down - 1963
Margaret Lewis - Shake A Leg - 1959
Chuck Willis - Just One Kiss - 1959
Ray Smith - Rebound - 1960
Earl Bostic - No Name Blues - 1949

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 19, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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