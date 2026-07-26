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Program Information
Upstart Radio's Mindwalk 2.0
Music
 Upstart Radio International  Contact Contributor
July 26, 2026, midnight
Three lost shows from 2007, recently found on old hard drives cut together as one, editing out bits that didn't fit this cut. Mindwalks 57, 58, and 59 from the archive. Program titles and more info found there. Credits are as follows, in no particular order, more or less.
Pierre Henry, 9/11 witnesses, Seymore Hersh, Wolf Blitzer CNN, Bill Maher HBO, Bob, Roger Waters, David Bowie, Dons Guns, BBC Top Gear, Henry Mancini, Tom Waits, James Venerable, Clerks II Soundtrack, Evil Liberals Propaganda Network, Lying Meda Bastards, Panika, Afro Celt Sound System, MSNBC, Kieth Olbermann, Raymond Lafferty, Scan Dot Org, Nimbin FM, MSNBC, Keith Olbermann, NPR, Ted Kopple, CSPAN, Apollo 40, Saddam Hanged, Ted Kennedy, PoP dEFECT RADIO Human Condition Mix, Caitlin and Daddy, Scooter Skutre

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00:59:30 1 July 26, 2026
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