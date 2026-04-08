Summary: Today’s guest, Ami Horowitz is an American conservative documentary filmmaker and activist. He is the writer, producer, and director of Ami on the Loose, a satirical short film series. He is also the host of the recent documentary The Art of War—a look into the practices of the IDF.



Ami went to Los Angeles Southwest College to ask students to take a blind taste-test challenge to see if they lean more Republican or Democrat. We discuss the results of his findings and debate the extent of the diversity of thought believed to be present in the Black community in the United States.

