The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Civic Cipher
8/26/26 – 9/1/26
Weekly Program
Jolly Good Ginger
 None  Contact Contributor
Aug. 27, 2026, midnight
Russell "Jolly" Ellis, known as Jolly Good Ginger, is a North Carolina-born social media activist and former contestant on *Survive the Raft*. With millions of followers across social media, he focuses on deconstructing his upbringing in a racist, white supremacist household to educate others, advocating for racial justice and accountability across American systems.
He’s not a standard political creator.
He’s a loud, profane, unapologetic, anti-racist white Southern man who uses humor, anger, and authenticity to call out white supremacy and MAGA extremism from inside the culture that created it.
He’s rare. He’s needed…and He is our guest today
Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 Aug. 27, 2026
Phoenix
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 