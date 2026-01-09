Summary: Russell "Jolly" Ellis, known as Jolly Good Ginger, is a North Carolina-born social media activist and former contestant on *Survive the Raft*. With millions of followers across social media, he focuses on deconstructing his upbringing in a racist, white supremacist household to educate others, advocating for racial justice and accountability across American systems.

He’s not a standard political creator.

He’s a loud, profane, unapologetic, anti-racist white Southern man who uses humor, anger, and authenticity to call out white supremacy and MAGA extremism from inside the culture that created it.

He’s rare. He’s needed…and He is our guest today

