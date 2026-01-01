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Program Information
Subrosa News Commentary
Subrosa News Commentary
Action/Event
 Dan  Contact Contributor
Sept. 5, 2026, midnight
Labor Day traditionally marks the end of summer—and the beginning of election season.
Midterm elections often cost the president’s party seats in Congress. But this election has an extraordinary dimension: President Donald Trump’s effort to use the federal government and the U.S. Postal Service to impose new restrictions on mail-in voting—an effort critics contend intrudes on state authority.
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00:01:20 1 Sept. 5, 2026
Elk Grove, California
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