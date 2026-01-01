Labor Day traditionally marks the end of summer—and the beginning of election season. Midterm elections often cost the president’s party seats in Congress. But this election has an extraordinary dimension: President Donald Trump’s effort to use the federal government and the U.S. Postal Service to impose new restrictions on mail-in voting—an effort critics contend intrudes on state authority.
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