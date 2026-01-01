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Program Information
Upstart Radio's Mindwalk 2.0
Music
This show is dedicated to Scooter from KPFT Houston and The Innerside Radio Program
 Upstart Radio International  Contact Contributor
Sept. 5, 2026, midnight
Mindwalk is a short stroll trough the theater of the mind.
Gingertail, Unnamed Citizen, Tucker Carlson, Unnamed Citizen II, Florida Dade County Board of Commissioners, Unnamed Citizen III, The Joker I, Unnamed Citizen IV, Alan Dershowitz Epstein Associate and proud Zionist, Mohammad Marandi, The Joker II, Unnamed Citizen V, Peter Gabriel, @tomandlaurenhealth TikTok, The Joker III, Charles Bukowski, Al Jazeera English, Unredacted America, Diana Buttu Palestinian Lawyer, Danny Ayalon Zionist Ass Licker, Theo Von interviewing James Lee, Wallace Shawn, Moon Walker, Jesse Welles
I am not suicidal, nor do I wish to inflict harm on myself or others. Upstart Radio has been a Free Speech, First Amendment project from it's inception in 2002, and though the landscape has changed, we continue to strive to be that ROCK standing out in an OCEAN of doubt and compromise!.
Justice is the will of Upstart Radio. Get LOUD.

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00:29:30 1 Sept. 5, 2026
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