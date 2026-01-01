Notes: Rosetta Tharpe & The South Wind Singers - Talk About Jesus - 1952

Lionel Hampton & His Orchestra - Jivin' The Vibes - 1937

Pee Wee Kershaw - You're So Fine - 1961

Rose Maddox - An Empty Mansion - 1960

Champion Jack Dupree - Number Nine Blues - 1953

Blue Room - Who's On The Telephone? (Telephone) - 2000

Slim Gaillard - Atomic Cocktail - 1945

The Desert Stars - Ridin The Frets - 1956

The Skylarks - What Manner Of Man Is This - 1952

Ronnie Douglas - Universal Blues - 2026

Billie Holiday - You Showed Me The Way - 1937

Jerry Irby - Bottom Of The List - 1956

Earl King - Darling Honey Angel Child - 1960

Bill Black's Combo - Don't Be Cruel - 1960

Buddy Johnson - No! I Ain't Gonna Let You Go - 1957

Robert Nighthawk And His Nigthawks Band - The Moon Is Rising - 1953

Jack Scott - Is There Something On Your Mind? - 1960

Larry Lee - I'm Wonderin' Now - 1954

Ruth Brown - Why Me - 1958

Sam Butera - Do You Care

