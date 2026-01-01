Another great line-up of old and new vintage music awaits you on Backbeat this week. Rosetta Tharpe heads the list of stellar performers such as Lionel Hampton, Rose Maddox, Billie Holiday, Robert Nighthawk and Ruth Brown. Take a sip of Slim Gaillard's Atomic Cocktail while you hear new blues from Ronnie Douglas and Toronto's Blue Room, plus a combo lead by Elvis Presley's original bass player doing a make-over of one of the king's biggest hits.
Rosetta Tharpe & The South Wind Singers - Talk About Jesus - 1952 Lionel Hampton & His Orchestra - Jivin' The Vibes - 1937 Pee Wee Kershaw - You're So Fine - 1961 Rose Maddox - An Empty Mansion - 1960 Champion Jack Dupree - Number Nine Blues - 1953 Blue Room - Who's On The Telephone? (Telephone) - 2000 Slim Gaillard - Atomic Cocktail - 1945 The Desert Stars - Ridin The Frets - 1956 The Skylarks - What Manner Of Man Is This - 1952 Ronnie Douglas - Universal Blues - 2026 Billie Holiday - You Showed Me The Way - 1937 Jerry Irby - Bottom Of The List - 1956 Earl King - Darling Honey Angel Child - 1960 Bill Black's Combo - Don't Be Cruel - 1960 Buddy Johnson - No! I Ain't Gonna Let You Go - 1957 Robert Nighthawk And His Nigthawks Band - The Moon Is Rising - 1953 Jack Scott - Is There Something On Your Mind? - 1960 Larry Lee - I'm Wonderin' Now - 1954 Ruth Brown - Why Me - 1958 Sam Butera - Do You Care