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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Sept. 6, 2026, midnight
Another great line-up of old and new vintage music awaits you on Backbeat this week. Rosetta Tharpe heads the list of stellar performers such as Lionel Hampton, Rose Maddox, Billie Holiday, Robert Nighthawk and Ruth Brown. Take a sip of Slim Gaillard's Atomic Cocktail while you hear new blues from Ronnie Douglas and Toronto's Blue Room, plus a combo lead by Elvis Presley's original bass player doing a make-over of one of the king's biggest hits.
Rosetta Tharpe & The South Wind Singers - Talk About Jesus - 1952
Lionel Hampton & His Orchestra - Jivin' The Vibes - 1937
Pee Wee Kershaw - You're So Fine - 1961
Rose Maddox - An Empty Mansion - 1960
Champion Jack Dupree - Number Nine Blues - 1953
Blue Room - Who's On The Telephone? (Telephone) - 2000
Slim Gaillard - Atomic Cocktail - 1945
The Desert Stars - Ridin The Frets - 1956
The Skylarks - What Manner Of Man Is This - 1952
Ronnie Douglas - Universal Blues - 2026
Billie Holiday - You Showed Me The Way - 1937
Jerry Irby - Bottom Of The List - 1956
Earl King - Darling Honey Angel Child - 1960
Bill Black's Combo - Don't Be Cruel - 1960
Buddy Johnson - No! I Ain't Gonna Let You Go - 1957
Robert Nighthawk And His Nigthawks Band - The Moon Is Rising - 1953
Jack Scott - Is There Something On Your Mind? - 1960
Larry Lee - I'm Wonderin' Now - 1954
Ruth Brown - Why Me - 1958
Sam Butera - Do You Care

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 6, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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