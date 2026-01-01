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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Sept. 27, 2026, midnight
No matter what happens in the world, you can rely on Backbeat to give you a fun hour of interesting music you don't normally hear on the radio. This week you'll hear a churnin' urn of burnin' funk from Big Maybelle backed by hot Memphis session players, the smooth singing of The Harmonizing four, Little Walter's first record made in the back of a Chicago record store, the Everly Brothers pay homage to their father and their home state, there's chilling blues from Joe Hill Lewis and a wild new instrumental from Ganaoque, ON band, Dusty Coyote.
Artist - Title - Year
Big Maybelle - Mama (He Treats Your Daughter Mean) - 1966
Jimmy Beasley - Good Lovin' - 1956
Doug & Rusty Kershaw - (I'm Gonna, Gonna, Gonna) See My Baby - 1959
Clarence "Frogman" Henry - Lonely Tramp - 1957
The Harmonizing Four - Where Could I Go To The Lord - 1957
Big John Greer - Have Another Drink and Talk to Me - 1949
Othum Brown & Little Walter - I Just Keep Lovin' Her - 1947
Woody Mashburn - Bobs Boogie -
The Everly Brothers - Kentucky - 1958
The Pilgrim Travelers - Jesus Is The First Line Of Defense - 1951
Sol Ho'opi'i - Twelfth Street Rag - 1927
Elmore James - Hawaiian Boogie - 1953
Dave Rich - Ain't It Fine - 1956
Milt Buckner - Fat Stuff Boogie - 1947
Lee Red Melson - Boss Man Blues - 1958
Joe Hill Louis - Cold Chills - 1951
Charlie Rich - Mohair Sam - 1965
Dusty Coyote - Eat at El Gringo - 2026
Ivory Joe Hunter - Yes, I Want You - 1958
Morris Lane And Band - Bobby's Boogie (Instrumental) - 1952

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 27, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
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