Summary: No matter what happens in the world, you can rely on Backbeat to give you a fun hour of interesting music you don't normally hear on the radio. This week you'll hear a churnin' urn of burnin' funk from Big Maybelle backed by hot Memphis session players, the smooth singing of The Harmonizing four, Little Walter's first record made in the back of a Chicago record store, the Everly Brothers pay homage to their father and their home state, there's chilling blues from Joe Hill Lewis and a wild new instrumental from Ganaoque, ON band, Dusty Coyote.