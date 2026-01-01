No matter what happens in the world, you can rely on Backbeat to give you a fun hour of interesting music you don't normally hear on the radio. This week you'll hear a churnin' urn of burnin' funk from Big Maybelle backed by hot Memphis session players, the smooth singing of The Harmonizing four, Little Walter's first record made in the back of a Chicago record store, the Everly Brothers pay homage to their father and their home state, there's chilling blues from Joe Hill Lewis and a wild new instrumental from Ganaoque, ON band, Dusty Coyote.
Artist - Title - Year Big Maybelle - Mama (He Treats Your Daughter Mean) - 1966 Jimmy Beasley - Good Lovin' - 1956 Doug & Rusty Kershaw - (I'm Gonna, Gonna, Gonna) See My Baby - 1959 Clarence "Frogman" Henry - Lonely Tramp - 1957 The Harmonizing Four - Where Could I Go To The Lord - 1957 Big John Greer - Have Another Drink and Talk to Me - 1949 Othum Brown & Little Walter - I Just Keep Lovin' Her - 1947 Woody Mashburn - Bobs Boogie - The Everly Brothers - Kentucky - 1958 The Pilgrim Travelers - Jesus Is The First Line Of Defense - 1951 Sol Ho'opi'i - Twelfth Street Rag - 1927 Elmore James - Hawaiian Boogie - 1953 Dave Rich - Ain't It Fine - 1956 Milt Buckner - Fat Stuff Boogie - 1947 Lee Red Melson - Boss Man Blues - 1958 Joe Hill Louis - Cold Chills - 1951 Charlie Rich - Mohair Sam - 1965 Dusty Coyote - Eat at El Gringo - 2026 Ivory Joe Hunter - Yes, I Want You - 1958 Morris Lane And Band - Bobby's Boogie (Instrumental) - 1952