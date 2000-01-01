Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Roy Milton - Baby You Don't Know - 1953

Wayne Raney - Catfish Baby - 1952

Billy Jack Wills - Blue Guitar Stomp - 1953

The Four Knights - Walkin' And Whistlin' Blues - 1951

Valaida Snow - Caravan - 1940

Lord Tanamo - I'm In The Mood For Ska - 1965

Big Boy Myles - She's so Fine - 1962

Lance Anderson - Spann's Boogie - 2000

Boots Woodall and his Radio Wranglers - Rattle Snakin' Daddy - 1947

Grandpa Jones - Bread and Gravy - 1953

Utah Smith - God's Mighty Hand - 1944

Sonny Boy Williamson #1 (John Lee Williamson) - Good Morning Little School Girl - 1937

Jimmy Nolen - Jimmy's Jive - 1956

The Sensational Nightengales - Blood For Me - 1858

Piano Red - Jumpin' The Boogie - 1950

The String Breakers - Big City - 1959

Ward Gospel Singers - Packin' Up - 1956

Unknown Artist - Unknown song - 2015

