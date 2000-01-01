The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Oct. 4, 2026, midnight
This week you'll hear Grandpa Jones complain about inflation in 1953, the original Sonny Boy Williamson sing the original Good Morning Little Schoolgirl, evangelist Rev. Utah Smith gives us a taste of rousing Sunday worship and Lance Anderson pays homage to Otis Spann.
Artist - Title - Year
Roy Milton - Baby You Don't Know - 1953
Wayne Raney - Catfish Baby - 1952
Billy Jack Wills - Blue Guitar Stomp - 1953
The Four Knights - Walkin' And Whistlin' Blues - 1951
Valaida Snow - Caravan - 1940
Lord Tanamo - I'm In The Mood For Ska - 1965
Big Boy Myles - She's so Fine - 1962
Lance Anderson - Spann's Boogie - 2000
Boots Woodall and his Radio Wranglers - Rattle Snakin' Daddy - 1947
Grandpa Jones - Bread and Gravy - 1953
Utah Smith - God's Mighty Hand - 1944
Sonny Boy Williamson #1 (John Lee Williamson) - Good Morning Little School Girl - 1937
Jimmy Nolen - Jimmy's Jive - 1956
The Sensational Nightengales - Blood For Me - 1858
Piano Red - Jumpin' The Boogie - 1950
The String Breakers - Big City - 1959
Ward Gospel Singers - Packin' Up - 1956
Unknown Artist - Unknown song - 2015

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 4, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 