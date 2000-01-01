This week you'll hear Grandpa Jones complain about inflation in 1953, the original Sonny Boy Williamson sing the original Good Morning Little Schoolgirl, evangelist Rev. Utah Smith gives us a taste of rousing Sunday worship and Lance Anderson pays homage to Otis Spann.
Artist - Title - Year Roy Milton - Baby You Don't Know - 1953 Wayne Raney - Catfish Baby - 1952 Billy Jack Wills - Blue Guitar Stomp - 1953 The Four Knights - Walkin' And Whistlin' Blues - 1951 Valaida Snow - Caravan - 1940 Lord Tanamo - I'm In The Mood For Ska - 1965 Big Boy Myles - She's so Fine - 1962 Lance Anderson - Spann's Boogie - 2000 Boots Woodall and his Radio Wranglers - Rattle Snakin' Daddy - 1947 Grandpa Jones - Bread and Gravy - 1953 Utah Smith - God's Mighty Hand - 1944 Sonny Boy Williamson #1 (John Lee Williamson) - Good Morning Little School Girl - 1937 Jimmy Nolen - Jimmy's Jive - 1956 The Sensational Nightengales - Blood For Me - 1858 Piano Red - Jumpin' The Boogie - 1950 The String Breakers - Big City - 1959 Ward Gospel Singers - Packin' Up - 1956 Unknown Artist - Unknown song - 2015