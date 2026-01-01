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Program Information
Elk Grove News
Ya Gotta be Schmittin' Me Podcast -
Commentary
Dan Schmitt
 Dan  Contact Contributor
Oct. 7, 2026, midnight
The homes in north-central Wisconsin where I grew up had basements. Ours was dark and dank. Two dim lightbulbs hanging from the basement rafters were all the illumination available at night when no sun entered the small rectangular windows perched atop the brick basement walls.

As a child, I was deathly afraid to go alone down into our basement at night. Because of its darkness, I was sure some dangerous boogeyman lurked, waiting to do me harm.

This describes California's Proposition 39.
Please email editor@elkgrovenews.net for broadcast permission.

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00:05:20 1 Oct. 7, 2026
Sacramento
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