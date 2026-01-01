Summary: With just over three weeks until voting ends, the race for California’s 7th Congressional District is heating up. The race features two Democratic Party candidates.

Sacramento City Council member Mai Vang, is challenging 10-term incumbent Representative Doris Matsui In this edition of Elk Grove News podcasts, we talk with the upstart challenger and learn more about her beyond the campaign rhetoric.

Representative Matsui was invited for an interview on September 23, but as of October 8th, has not responded. The invitation remains open

