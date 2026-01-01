The best case scenario for Republicans in the '26 mid-terms

Subtitle: Sub Rosa News Commentary

Program Type: Commentary

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Dan Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 16, 2026, midnight

Summary: Pollsters and pundits are forecasting a so-called Blue wave. Should Republicans lose, there could be a silver lining.

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Notes: If used for broadcast, contact editor@elkgrovenews.net for approval



