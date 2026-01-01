Summary: The first part of our show focuses on documentary filmmaker Matthew Solomon. Matthew Solomon is an award-winning film director, conflict resolution facilitator, and adjunct professor. his films include SEEDS for LIBERATION - which centers Palestinian voices and experiences while connecting the Free Palestine movement to Black, Chicano, and other collective struggles. His Film "Reimagining Safety" has received a powerful endorsement by The Black Panther Party WA who has added it to their political education curriculum. Additionally, the film has been used to support public safety initiatives in Denver Colorado, Newark New Jersey, and several other US cities.

The second part of our show features Nicole Mikhael—the founder of Reconstruction After Cancer (RAC). RAC funds cancer survivors reconstructive care when insurance doesn’t cover the cost because feeling confident matters too. RAC was created by Nicole Mikhael after her own breast cancer and reconstruction journey at 26yrs old. Knowing firsthand that being cancer-free doesn’t always

mean the journey is over, she created RAC to help make reconstructive care

possible for survivors when insurance doesn’t cover the cost.

