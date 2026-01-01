The first part of our show focuses on documentary filmmaker Matthew Solomon. Matthew Solomon is an award-winning film director, conflict resolution facilitator, and adjunct professor. his films include SEEDS for LIBERATION - which centers Palestinian voices and experiences while connecting the Free Palestine movement to Black, Chicano, and other collective struggles. His Film "Reimagining Safety" has received a powerful endorsement by The Black Panther Party WA who has added it to their political education curriculum. Additionally, the film has been used to support public safety initiatives in Denver Colorado, Newark New Jersey, and several other US cities. The second part of our show features Nicole Mikhael—the founder of Reconstruction After Cancer (RAC). RAC funds cancer survivors reconstructive care when insurance doesn’t cover the cost because feeling confident matters too. RAC was created by Nicole Mikhael after her own breast cancer and reconstruction journey at 26yrs old. Knowing firsthand that being cancer-free doesn’t always mean the journey is over, she created RAC to help make reconstructive care possible for survivors when insurance doesn’t cover the cost.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse. FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher