Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Otis Rush - Jump Sister Bessie - 1957

Webb Pierce - I'm Sitting On Top of the World - 1951

The Four Vagabonds - Rosie The Riveter - 1943

Rosalie Allen - Hitler Lives - 1945

The Boswell Sisters - If It Ain't Love - 1932

Sonny Boy Williamson 1 - Apple Tree Swing - 1948

The Chosen Gospel Singers - Family Prayer - 1952

Banjo Ikey Robinson and His Bull Fiddle Band - Rock Me Mama - 1929

Andy Wilson - Hillbilly Boogie - 1952

Eddy Currents - Wanderlust - 2026

Grant (Mr. Blues) Jones - Strange Man - 1952

Joe Lutcher - Ojai - 1949

Buddy Holly - Well ... All Right! - 1958

The Brown's Ferry Four - The Arm Of God - 1952

Annie Laurie - Love That Man Of Mine - 1947

Jim Reeves - The Wilder Your Heart Beats the Sweeter You Love - 1954

Dean & Jean - Sticks & Stones - 1964

The Ravens - Bye Bye Baby Blues - 1946

Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - When You And I Were Young, Maggie - 1949

