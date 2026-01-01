This week we've got Chicago blues, honky-tonk country, a couple of wartime songs with timely messages, jazzy singing from The Boswell Sisters, a 1929 banjo-based record that anticipated rock & roll, a new one from Toronto's Eddy Currents and a lively number from the sax player who later on convinced Little Richard to give up "the devil's music".
Artist - Title - Year Otis Rush - Jump Sister Bessie - 1957 Webb Pierce - I'm Sitting On Top of the World - 1951 The Four Vagabonds - Rosie The Riveter - 1943 Rosalie Allen - Hitler Lives - 1945 The Boswell Sisters - If It Ain't Love - 1932 Sonny Boy Williamson 1 - Apple Tree Swing - 1948 The Chosen Gospel Singers - Family Prayer - 1952 Banjo Ikey Robinson and His Bull Fiddle Band - Rock Me Mama - 1929 Andy Wilson - Hillbilly Boogie - 1952 Eddy Currents - Wanderlust - 2026 Grant (Mr. Blues) Jones - Strange Man - 1952 Joe Lutcher - Ojai - 1949 Buddy Holly - Well ... All Right! - 1958 The Brown's Ferry Four - The Arm Of God - 1952 Annie Laurie - Love That Man Of Mine - 1947 Jim Reeves - The Wilder Your Heart Beats the Sweeter You Love - 1954 Dean & Jean - Sticks & Stones - 1964 The Ravens - Bye Bye Baby Blues - 1946 Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - When You And I Were Young, Maggie - 1949