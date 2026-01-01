The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Nov. 8, 2026, midnight
This week we've got Chicago blues, honky-tonk country, a couple of wartime songs with timely messages, jazzy singing from The Boswell Sisters, a 1929 banjo-based record that anticipated rock & roll, a new one from Toronto's Eddy Currents and a lively number from the sax player who later on convinced Little Richard to give up "the devil's music".
Artist - Title - Year
Otis Rush - Jump Sister Bessie - 1957
Webb Pierce - I'm Sitting On Top of the World - 1951
The Four Vagabonds - Rosie The Riveter - 1943
Rosalie Allen - Hitler Lives - 1945
The Boswell Sisters - If It Ain't Love - 1932
Sonny Boy Williamson 1 - Apple Tree Swing - 1948
The Chosen Gospel Singers - Family Prayer - 1952
Banjo Ikey Robinson and His Bull Fiddle Band - Rock Me Mama - 1929
Andy Wilson - Hillbilly Boogie - 1952
Eddy Currents - Wanderlust - 2026
Grant (Mr. Blues) Jones - Strange Man - 1952
Joe Lutcher - Ojai - 1949
Buddy Holly - Well ... All Right! - 1958
The Brown's Ferry Four - The Arm Of God - 1952
Annie Laurie - Love That Man Of Mine - 1947
Jim Reeves - The Wilder Your Heart Beats the Sweeter You Love - 1954
Dean & Jean - Sticks & Stones - 1964
The Ravens - Bye Bye Baby Blues - 1946
Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - When You And I Were Young, Maggie - 1949

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 8, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
 